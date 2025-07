اطلاعات Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC).

Set it and forget it. YO is your secure multi-chain yield optimizer, continuously rebalancing to deliver the best risk-adjusted yield for BTC in DeFi. YO tracks the best yield across DeFi protocols and chains so your assets are always in the right place. YO continuously reallocates your assets across DeFi chains and protocols to maximize yield. YO is fully self custodial and you keep control of your assets at all time.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://yo.xyz وایت پیپر https://yo.xyz/whitepaper