اطلاعات Unique Utility (UNQT).

Unique Utility Token (UNQT) is an ERC20 token made to work with borderless exchanges. The Unique Utility Token group's essential objective is to empower everybody in each edge of the world to utilize cryptographic forms of money by joining advanced resources and global marketplaces.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://unique.finance/ وایت پیپر https://unqt.gitbook.io/unique-utility-token/