اطلاعات Spectre (SPR).

Spectre Network introduces a novel approach to achieving scalability, privacy, and decentralization. Integrating cutting-edge cryptographic protocols such as the PHANTOM Protocol, GhostDAG, and the upcoming GhostFACE protocol, Spectre Network is designed to provide a comprehensive privacy-centric blockchain solution. These technologies synergize to create a robust platform for secure, anonymous, and high-speed digital transactions, embodying a pure "ghostchain" — a fully anonymous and decentralized network.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://spectre-network.org/ وایت پیپر https://spectre-network.org/docs/Spectre-Network-Whitepaper.pdf