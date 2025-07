اطلاعات SPARTA (SPARTA).

SPARTA is a hyper-deflationary token on PulseChain designed to reduce supply and increase value over time. It applies a 5% tax on every buy and sell; fees from these transactions are used to strengthen liquidity and burn tokens permanently. SPARTA is primarily paired with HEX, allowing it to benefit from HEX’s price performance through Heart’s Law. A supporting network of trading pairs drives volume, reinforcing liquidity and price stability.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.spartapls.com وایت پیپر https://www.spartapls.com/files/spartaPdf.pdf