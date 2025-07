اطلاعات Skyhash (SKH).

Skyhash is become the most trusted cloud mining service provider, Skyhash.app aims to be a rapidly growing digital asset mining service and a leading cloud mining service provider globally. Skyhash is committed to building a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, offering a range of stable and intelligent hashrate service solutions to a worldwide customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BTC-MINING Australia.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://skyhash.app/ وایت پیپر https://skyhash.app/Files/SKYHASH-WhitePaper-1.00.pdf