اطلاعات Polkagold (PGOLD).

Polkagold is a first of it's kind commodity that seeks to leverage the combined synergies of the Polkadot & Algorand Community. 100% of the supply was released into LP from Genesis - Max Supply of 10 million all circulating. This means, just like Satoshi, had to mine his first Bitcoin - everyone had to buy their first PGOLD - no free handouts, for the fairest distribution. For Full Details on how PGOLD works please visit our website: https://www.polkagold.tech/

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.polkagold.tech/ وایت پیپر https://www.polkagold.tech/