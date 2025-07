اطلاعات OpSec (OPSEC).

OpSec - AI and Decentralized Cloud Computing Unleashed.Elevate Your Decentralized Applications with AI-Powered Security Innovations

The mission is to explore, implement, and guide the creation of a secure, efficient, and decentralized digital ecosystem. OpSec addresses the limitations of current infrastructure, aiming to foster a more democratic, resilient, and secure internet.

As a Decentralized physical infrastructure networks provider, OpSec utilizes the most advanced AI technology to build, maintain, and operate blockchain infrastructure that ensures the security and privacy of your blockchain applications.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.opsec.computer/ وایت پیپر https://docs.opsec.computer/category/getting-started