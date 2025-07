اطلاعات Okcash (OK).

OK is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls OK and everyone can take part. Okcash is a decentralized and established hybrid cryptocurrency that started on Nov 24th 2014. OK was mined (PoW-Scrypt) and evolved to be stake-able (PoS-LTSS-Sha256). Okcash is not a security, it never had an ICO, nor any kind of funding rounds. OK is self sustainable and is fully supported by voluntaries (Just like Bitcoin).

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://okcash.org/ وایت پیپر https://github.com/okcashpro/okcash-whitepaper