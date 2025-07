اطلاعات MindWaveDAO (NILA).

MindWaveDAO is a pioneering initiative designed to harness decentralized technology, economic resilience, and cognitive empowerment within the Web3 landscape. Structured on a Bitcoin-based yield infrastructure and fortified by a reinsured Layer 2 blockchain architecture, MindWaveDAO strategically integrates four critical verticals: AdTech, InsurTech, AI Governance, and ClimateTech. Each vertical functions not as isolated components but as interoperable modules contributing collectively toward scalable value exchange, decentralized innovation, and enhanced strategic clarity.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.mindwavedao.com/ وایت پیپر https://www.mindwavedao.com/wp-content/uploads/mindwave-whitepaper.pdf