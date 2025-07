اطلاعات MILEI Token (MILEI).

Embodying the spirit of free-market economics, $MILEI is a true libertarian experiment. Operating with 0% taxes, we've started from scratch to create a token that promotes transparent, unrestricted exchange and market-based valuations. The entire token supply has been directly placed in the liquidity pool and the LP will remain locked until October 23, 2027 (the entire presidency of Javier Milei), maintaining the integrity of free trade.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://mileitoken.xyz/ وایت پیپر https://mileitoken.xyz/president