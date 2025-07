اطلاعات Javsphere (JAV).

This project offers decentralized leverage trading on a range of assets, including stocks, crypto, and forex, with up to 150x leverage. Traders benefit from a simple and intuitive UI, while liquidity providers can earn real cashflow in BTC, ETH, or stablecoins through trading fees and liquidations. The platform enables high-leverage trading and provides opportunities to earn yield by supporting the ecosystem as a liquidity provider.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://leveragex.trade وایت پیپر https://javlis.gitbook.io/javsphere-whitepaper