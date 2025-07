اطلاعات Galaxia (GXA).

GALAXIA(GXA) aims to GALAXIA builds a virtuous cycle ecosystem to provide a sustainable web 3.0 blockchain platform environment by providing services at low cost and implementing fast and transparent processes. GALAXIA provides users with integrated platform operation, online/offline expansion of the real economy, and transparent processing through blockchain technology for a virtuous cycle ecosystem. In addition, through financial services to be added in the future, GALAXIA will provide scalability and high interoperability to provide user convenience.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: http://www.galaxiacoin.io/ وایت پیپر https://galaxiacoin.io/assets/doc/galaxia-whitepager-eng.pdf