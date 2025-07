اطلاعات Fold (FLD).

$FLD is the token that powers the entire LabNinety1 ecosystem. NFT token "miners" through Ninety1NFT allow for the fair distribution of $FLD over a 26 year emission schedule. These NFTs are auto-staked, as is $FLD. Selected LPs are qualified for staking emissions as well and can be staked on the Ninety1.io dAPP. The initial ciculating supply of $FLD was ZERO. There are no team tokens, presales, or unlocks.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.ninety1.io/ وایت پیپر https://www.docdroid.net/4j8fezR/ninety1-wpfinal22feb2023-pdf