اطلاعات Fcode AI (FCOD).

Fcode is a SocialFi platform that fuses real-time price feeds, sentiment dashboards and order-routing APIs with an in-house reasoning agent. Through smart wallet tied to social accounts, users create profiles, post charts, join token-gated chats, copy trades and execute spot or perpetual orders without leaving the browser. The agent continually scans on-chain events, detects volatility, aggregates macro headlines and pushes actionable alerts to the terminal and to X/Twitter in near real time.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://fcode.ai وایت پیپر https://docs.fcode.ai/whitepaper