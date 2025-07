اطلاعات Dynamic Crypto Index (DCI).

DCI synthetically tracks the performance of the "Dynamic Crypto Index", a crypto index powered by machine learning and custom indicators, designed to dynamically assign weights to major cryptocurrencies based on market conditions. The DCI token represents a novel approach to digital asset investment, leveraging decentralized finance mechanisms to offer users exposure to the index's performance.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://dcindex.io/ وایت پیپر https://dcindex.io/whitepaper