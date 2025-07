اطلاعات CHEDDA (CHDD).

CHEDDA is a utility token designed to bridge Web3 e-commerce, in-person experiences, and the metaverse. It enables seamless transactions across decentralized marketplaces, live events, and virtual worlds while empowering community governance, rewards, and engagement through blockchain technology.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.cheddatoken.com/ وایت پیپر https://www.cheddatoken.com/white-paper