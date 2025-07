اطلاعات Automata (ATA).

Automata Network is a modular attestation layer that extends machine trust to Ethereum with TEE Coprocessors. With Proof of Machinehood, a global, decentralized network of machine attestations helps rollups to achieve an Ethereum-aligned future without excessive computation or economic stake. Our offerings include 1RPC, a private RPC relay that protects user metadata, TEE Multi-Prover, which integrates Intel SGX for diverse and resilient proof methods and TEE Builder, which ensures transaction confidentiality and user privacy by securing sensitive data within Intel SGX.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.ata.network/ وایت پیپر https://docs.ata.network/research/lightpaper