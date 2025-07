اطلاعات arXiv (ARXIV).

arXiv Terminal is a series of AI agents that aims to help manking navigate and synthesize insights from the growing volume of scientific literature. The system would process research papers across different fields, identify potential connections between findings, and suggest new research directions based on patterns in existing work. By combining machine learning with knowledge representation techniques, it seeks to assist human scientists in managing information overload and discovering cross-disciplinary insights.

