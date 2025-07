اطلاعات Shido (SHIDO).

Shido is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with state of the art DeFi Utilities. The Shido Ecosystem is built around the native token $SHIDO, which are used as the governance token for every use case utility that they are building. Shido is building a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain, Shido DeFi Wallet, Shido Dex & Perpetuals and Shido Card.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://shido.io وایت پیپر https://docs.shido.io کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe2512A2f19F0388aD3D7A5263eaA82AcD564827b