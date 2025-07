اطلاعات Dymension (DYM).

Dymension is a decentralized Delegated Proof-of-Stake L1 blockchain secured by the DYM token. It is custom built to provide RollApps with security, interoperability, and liquidity.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://dymension.xyz/ وایت پیپر https://docs.dymension.xyz/