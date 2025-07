اطلاعات Clashub (CLASHUB).

Clashub is an NFT card game that can offer a Play2Earn system in its token economy for all launched or upcoming NFT collections. The Clashub algorithm transforms NFTs owned by players into playing cards that can be used within the Clashub if NFTs belong to an approved collection. Players using these cards, fight their opponents and can earn CLASH Tokens.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://clashub.io/ وایت پیپر https://clashub.gitbook.io/clashub-whitepaper کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8dc0f602696de3ff03b37e19a172e5080f049c15