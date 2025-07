اطلاعات Bistroo (BIST).

Bistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.bistroo.io وایت پیپر https://bistroo.io/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6e8908cfa881c9f6f2c64d3436e7b80b1bf0093f