اطلاعات BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN).

BlackCardCoin is a cryptocurrency initiative that aims to combine the convenience of a credit card with the benefits of blockchain technology. Targeted towards users who seek premium services and rewards, BlackCardCoin (BCC) offers a novel approach to spending and investing in the digital age.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://blackcardcoin.com وایت پیپر https://download.blackcardcoin.com/BCCoin_BlackCardCoin_Technical_Whitepaper_v2.pdf?_gl=1*1mn6o7*_ga*MTQzMTY5MDA1OS4xNzEyNTY1NDQ1*_ga_TWMNZ2FJVB*MTcxMjU3MTI1Mi4yLjAuMTcxMjU3MTM5Ni4wLjAuMA.. کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/token/0x450593Bf7f2d7E559E38496CfB06bDCE5E963795