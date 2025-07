Información de ZetaChain (ZETA)

ZetaChain is both a layer 1 (L1) blockchain and a smart contract platform with built-in connectivity to all blockchains and layers. It is the only public blockchain with smart contracts that can manage assets, data, & liquidity on any chain, even ones that don’t have native smart contract capabilities, like Bitcoin.

Sitio web oficial: https://zetachain.com Whitepaper: https://www.zetachain.com/whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://explorer.zetachain.com/