Información de Voxies (VOXEL)

VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Sitio web oficial: https://voxies.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.voxies.io/ Explorador de bloques: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xd0258a3fd00f38aa8090dfee343f10a9d4d30d3f