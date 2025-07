Información de Lunos (UNO)

Lunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.

Sitio web oficial: https://lunos.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://unore.io/static/docs/unore-wp.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x474021845c4643113458ea4414bdb7fb74a01a77