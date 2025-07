Información de Tevaera (TEVA)

Tevaera is a UX-first gaming ecosystem powered by the ZK Stack and AI, designed to be fun and fair. With over a million Soulbound Gamers, Tevaera is on a community-driven mission to redefine gaming through multi-genre Web3 games powered by Teva Chain, innovative gaming agents, and a robust gaming stack.

Sitio web oficial: https://tevaera.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tevaera.com/ Explorador de bloques: https://basescan.org/address/0x00309D634d11541b857f927BE91aD2f0bD78894c