Información de Upland (SPARKLET)

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

Sitio web oficial: https://upland.me Whitepaper: https://guides.upland.me/sparklet Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0bc37BEA9068a86C221B8bd71eA6228260DAD5A2