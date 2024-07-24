SPARKLET

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

NombreSPARKLET

PuestoNo.1527

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.16%

Suministro de circulación208,091,346.52

Suministro máx.1,000,000,000

Suministro total1,000,000,000

Tasa de circulación0.208%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24

Precio más bajo0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07

Blockchain públicaETH

