Información de Solar Studios (SOLAR)

Solar Studios is a pioneering Web3 company at the intersection of DeFi and GameFi, creating innovative solutions like Solar DEX, a native decentralized exchange on the Eclipse Network, and Solar Zombies, a multiplayer blockchain-based survival game. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user engagement, Solar Studios bridges decentralized finance and gaming to deliver seamless, rewarding experiences.

Sitio web oficial: https://solarstudios.co/ Whitepaper: https://solar-studios.gitbook.io/solar-studios Explorador de bloques: https://eclipsescan.xyz/token/CwrZKtPiZJrAK3tTjNPP22rD9VzeoxQv8iHd6EeyNoze