Información de Qtum (QTUM)

Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.

Sitio web oficial: https://qtum.org/ Whitepaper: https://qtumorg.s3.ap-northeast-2.amazonaws.com/Qtum_New_Whitepaper_en.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://qtum.info/