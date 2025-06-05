Tokenómica de Propchain (PROPC)

Descubre información clave sobre Propchain (PROPC), incluyendo su suministro de tokens, modelo de distribución y datos de mercado en tiempo real.
USD

Información de Propchain (PROPC)

Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.

Sitio web oficial:
https://propchain.com
Whitepaper:
https://prop.com/download-whitepaper/
Explorador de bloques:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x9ff58067Bd8D239000010c154C6983A325Df138E

Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Propchain (PROPC)

Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Propchain (PROPC), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.

Cap. de mercado:
$ 15.87M
$ 15.87M$ 15.87M
Suministro total:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Suministro circulante:
$ 38.45M
$ 38.45M$ 38.45M
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
$ 41.27M
$ 41.27M$ 41.27M
Máximo histórico:
$ 5.4
$ 5.4$ 5.4
Mínimo histórico:
$ 0.36544356512915105
$ 0.36544356512915105$ 0.36544356512915105
Precio actual:
$ 0.4127
$ 0.4127$ 0.4127

Estructura detallada del token Propchain (PROPC)

Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens PROPC. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.

Propchain leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real estate transactions and ownership. Its token economics (tokenomics) framework is designed to incentivize platform participation, ensure ecosystem stability, and support long-term growth. This detailed overview covers key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard & Supply: Propchain operates with a fixed supply model. As of June 2025, the total supply stands at approximately 63.76 million tokens, with no visible inflation or reduction in supply across recent days.
  • Issuance Model: Tokens are pre-minted, with no evidence of ongoing mining or dynamic issuance. The fixed total supply promotes scarcity and long-term value stability.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Although perfectly up-to-date allocation data was not directly sourced, Propchain's allocation model—drawing from best practices in blockchain-based real estate protocols—typically involves the following:

Allocation GroupDescriptionEstimated Share*
Community & EcosystemFractional ownership, rewards, and airdrops50-60%
Team & AdvisorsCore contributors, advisors, and early builders15-20%
InvestorsPrivate sale, public sale, and backers10-20%
Treasury & ReservesPlatform operations, future development10-15%

*Actual on-chain allocations may differ; detailed documentation or audits can provide precise breakdowns.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Propchain’s token serves multiple critical roles in facilitating real estate investment and platform growth:

Utility Functions:

  • Access to Fractional Real Estate: The token allows holders to participate in, trade, or hold fractions of property ownership, democratizing access otherwise restricted by traditional real estate barriers.
  • Transaction Fees: Used to pay network or transaction costs within the Propchain ecosystem, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
  • Governance Participation: Token holders may vote on platform upgrades, property selection, and protocol parameters, influencing the ecosystem's direction.
  • Staking & Rewards: Potential for users to stake tokens, receiving additional incentives or participation rights in property dealflows.

Incentive Structure:

  • Liquidity rewards, airdrop campaigns, staking rewards, and community grants are common mechanisms for incentivizing holding and use.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Team/Advisor Allocations: These are often subject to long-term vesting schedules, preventing immediate sell-off and aligning incentives with project success.
  • Investor Allocations: Private and early investors may face 6–24 month lock-ups with gradual linear unlocks (cliff + vesting).
  • Staking/Protocol Participation: Tokens committed to staking or platform operations may be subject to temporary locking periods.

5. Unlocking Time (Vesting Schedule)

Direct, granular unlock data for Propchain in the current period is not available; however, standard practices—and recent structured allocations for tokens in the real estate and Web3 sector—suggest the following pattern:

GroupTypical Vesting ScheduleUnlock Characteristics
Team/Advisors1-year cliff, then quarterlySlow, measured unlocks
Investors6-18 months linearGradual distribution
CommunityVariable (airdrops, rewards)Some immediate, some locked
TreasuryAs-needed, proposal-basedSubject to governance

No new unlocks or supply changes occurred in the last week (May 29–June 5, 2025); the circulating supply has remained at 63.76 million tokens, indicating that vesting/lock-up periods either have not concluded or are on a deferred release schedule.

6. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Total Supply~63.76 million tokens (fixed, stable as of June 2025)
IssuancePre-minted, non-inflationary (no new tokens created per day)
AllocationCommunity/Ecosystem (~50-60%), Team/Advisors (~15-20%), Investors (~10-20%), Treasury (~10-15%)
UsageReal estate access, transaction fees, governance, staking, rewards
IncentivesStaking rewards, airdrops, liquidity incentives, participation rights
LockingVesting for team/advisors/investors, lock-up via staking/participation
UnlockingPhased, typically over 1-2 years; no substantive unlock events in past week

7. Critical Analysis & Implications

  • Scarcity and Value: The fixed supply with limited unlock activity reduces inflationary pressures, potentially supporting token price and long-term investor confidence.
  • Alignment of Interests: Vesting/locking schedules for contributors and investors show a commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term profit-taking.
  • Incentive Structure: Multipurpose token utility (access, staking, governance) provides tangible reasons to hold and use the token, rather than purely speculate.
  • Unlock Timing: With no new unlocks and a steady supply, the risk of immediate large-scale sell pressure is low in the current window.
  • Governance and Adaptability: Future changes to tokenomics (like new reward program proposals or unlock schedules) are likely to require governance approval, enabling flexibility as the ecosystem evolves.

8. Limitations and Recommendations

  • Transparency: Prospective token holders should consult Propchain’s official documents or on-chain audits for the most accurate and current breakdowns.
  • Monitor Unlock Schedules: Significant future unlocks or vesting period endings could affect token price and liquidity; ongoing diligence is recommended.

In Conclusion

Propchain’s token economics reflect a modern approach to Web3 real estate protocols: fixed supply, incentive-driven usage, and strong alignment with ecosystem growth and sustainability. No new unlocks have occurred recently, minimizing dilution risks, while multipurpose token roles provide both utility and reward. For up-to-date vesting events and unlock specifics, always refer to official Propchain resources or verified blockchain analytics platforms.

Tokenómica de Propchain (PROPC): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso

Entender la tokenómica de Propchain (PROPC) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.

Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:

Suministro total:

El número máximo de tokens PROPC que se han creado o se crearán jamás.

Suministro circulante:

El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.

Suministro máx.:

El límite máximo de tokens PROPC que pueden existir en total.

FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):

Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.

Tasa de inflación:

Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.

¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?

Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.

Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.

Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.

Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.

Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de PROPC ¡explora el precio en vivo del token PROPC!

Aviso legal

Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.