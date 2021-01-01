Tokenómica de Paal AI (PAAL)
Información de Paal AI (PAAL)
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Paal AI (PAAL)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Paal AI (PAAL), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Paal AI (PAAL)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens PAAL. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Issuance Mechanism
PAAL AI employs a structured, gradual token issuance mechanism with a clear vesting schedule:
- Token unlocks began gently in early years and accelerated through the mid-course of the vesting period (2021–2026), tapering off with nearly the entire supply released by 2026.
- Total token supply approaches approximately 100 million at full vesting.
- Major allocation categories include Investors, Team & Advisors, Foundation, Ecosystem, Testnets, Vendors & Marketing, and Public Sale.
- The allocation emphasizes early distribution to investors and team members, with subsequent gradual release to broader ecosystem and community categories.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is segmented and unlocked over time to several key stakeholders:
- Investors and Team & Advisors receive significant allocations early on, ensuring alignment and incentivizing core contributors.
- Ecosystem Development is a major focus in the mid-vesting period, supporting project growth and community initiatives.
- Public Sale and Testnets receive comparatively lower allocations, reflecting a bias toward strategic backers and core development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The PAAL AI token integrates directly into the project’s revenue and incentive model:
- Staking and Revenue Sharing: Token holders can participate in various staking pools with different APYs.
- 50% of specific earnings (such as fees and profits) are distributed directly to stakers, particularly those who choose to lock in for longer terms.
- Referral System and Auto-Compounding: These features encourage community-driven user growth and offer compounding benefits to participants.
- Trading Taxes: A defined 1% trading fee is directed in part to stakers, and trading on the PaalX platform also contributes to the staking pool rewards.
- Earnings Sources:
- Paal’s proprietary AI services (licensed to enterprises),
- Advertising and cross-promotion,
- Planned subscription revenues and commission-based models.
- Revenue Distribution: All protocol earnings are funneled to the dedicated 'paalecosystemfund.eth' account for transparent payout and ecosystem development.
Lock-Up Mechanism
- Vesting Structure: Tokens are subject to a pre-set lock-up and vesting arrangement that stretches from initial issuance through at least 2026.
- Staking Lock: Users locking tokens in staking pools are generally required to maintain their position for a set period, with varying APYs depending on the duration and pool.
- Early-stage allocations (for investors/team) are locked up for longer periods before gradual unlocks.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: The vesting and token unlocking occur on a structured timeline:
- Initial gradual releasing from the project’s inception (2021–2022), ramping up through 2026, at which point most of the supply is available.
- Very little, if any, further unlocking occurs after 2026—this ensures that all stakeholder allocations are fully vested within five years, building long-term project stability and signaling a focus on reducing supply shocks post-vesting.
Reference: For further details on the revenue-sharing mechanism, see the PAAL AI Tokenomics Documentation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|PAAL AI Approach
|Issuance
|Gradual, multi-year vesting; ~100M tokens by 2026
|Allocation
|Investors, Team/Advisors, Ecosystem, Testnets, Marketing
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking (with revenue sharing), trading fees, referrals
|Lock-Up
|Vesting for early allocations, mandatory staking lock-ups
|Unlock Timing
|Most supply unlocked by 2026, little/new unlocking after
Analytical Insights
- The gradual and multi-faceted unlock process is specifically designed to avoid sudden inflation of the circulating supply, thereby protecting token value.
- Incentive alignment between investors, core team, and the ecosystem is prioritized through staggered vesting and usage-based rewards.
- The revenue-sharing model, particularly the direct rewards to stakers and active users, ensures continuous engagement and organic growth in the user base.
Limitations & Future Considerations
- Actual unlock periods and staking lock-up parameters may be subject to protocol governance decisions or unforeseen operational changes.
- The efficiency of the incentive mechanism depends on sustained protocol revenue and ecosystem growth.
This comprehensive tokenomics framework underpins PAAL AI’s ambition for sustainable value capture, growth, and transparent community alignment.
Tokenómica de Paal AI (PAAL): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Paal AI (PAAL) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens PAAL que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens PAAL que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de PAAL ¡explora el precio en vivo del token PAAL!
Historial de precios de Paal AI (PAAL)
Analizar el historial de precios de PAAL ayuda a los usuarios a comprender los movimientos pasados del mercado, los niveles clave de soporte/resistencia y los patrones de volatilidad. Ya sea que estés rastreando los máximos históricos o identificando tendencias, los datos históricos son una parte crucial de la predicción de precios y el análisis técnico.
Predicción de precios de PAAL
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse PAAL? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de PAAL combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.
