Información de MORPHO (MORPHO)

Morpho is a decentralized lending protocol with different entities and individuals contributing to its development and adoption. Morpho is the most recent protocol version and is independent of Morpho Optimizers. Morpho is a simple lending primitive layer that allows the creation of immutable and efficient lending markets in a permissionless way. The protocol comes with EVM smart contracts which facilitate interactions and integrations.

Sitio web oficial: https://morpho.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.morpho.org/whitepapers/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x58D97B57BB95320F9a05dC918Aef65434969c2B2