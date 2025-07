Información de MBD Financials (MBD)

Metaverse Business District (MBD) aims to empower every individual to own and control their financial freedom by creating an intuitive digital cross-chain platform in the metaverse. The project will provide opportunity for every unique individual as well as communities, businesses, and charitable organizations to thrive in a decentralized, photorealistic digital world where equitable services are readily available.

Sitio web oficial: https://mbdfinancials.com Whitepaper: https://docs.mbdfinancials.com/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xaAf449Bf8A33a32575C31BA8CBb90612Dd95aCFa