Información de MIOTAC (IOTA)

IOTA is an open, fee-less, and scalable distributed ledger built for the "Internet of Everything," designed to support frictionless data and value transfer. It aims to be a transaction settlement and data transfer layer for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its distributed ledger, the Tangle, is based on a data structure referred to as a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG).

Sitio web oficial: https://www.iota.org/ Whitepaper: https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xd944f1d1e9d5f9bb90b62f9d45e447d989580782