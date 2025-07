Información de Hatom (HTM)

Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.

Sitio web oficial: http://hatom.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hatom.com/getting-started/learn-more-about-hatom-token/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://explorer.multiversx.com/tokens/HTM-f51d55