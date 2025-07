Información de Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

Sitio web oficial: https://moonbeam.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.moonbeam.network/ Explorador de bloques: https://moonscan.io/