Tokenómica de Ethena (ENA)
Información de Ethena (ENA)
Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Ethena (ENA)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Ethena (ENA), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Ethena (ENA)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens ENA. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Overview
Ethena is a DeFi protocol focused on creating a synthetic dollar (USDe) backed by delta-hedged Ethereum and Bitcoin collateral, and features the ENA governance token. Ethena's tokenomics are designed to balance rapid decentralized adoption, sustained ecosystem growth, investor/staff alignment, and carefully managed token release to minimize adverse market impacts.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- ENA Token Generation: The ENA governance token was launched shortly after the completion of the Shard Campaign (an incentive points program) and airdrop in April 2024.
- Initial Distribution: The main distribution event was the airdrop of 75M ENA (5% of total supply) to Shard Campaign participants. The remaining tokens are subject to various vesting and lock-up schedules (detailed below) and ongoing ecosystem/investor allocations.
- Total Supply: The maximum ENA supply is capped at 1.5 billion tokens.
- Point-Based Incentives: Pre-launch distribution relied on a point (Shard) system. Users earned Shards by interacting with the protocol (e.g., holding, staking, locking USDe; providing liquidity). The amount of ENA airdropped was a function of Shard holdings at campaign end, while additional ENA will be gradually released per the vesting schedules.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Share of Total Supply
|Lock/Cliff/Vesting Details
|Core Contributors
|30%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Foundation
|15%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Investors
|25%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Ecosystem & Airdrop
|25%
|Airdrop 5% immediate (Shard campaign); rest vested for ecosystem
|Retrodrop/Marketing/Liquidity
|5%
|Mixed vesting; some allocated for early marketing, LP, listing
- Ecosystem/Airdrop: 75M ENA (~5%) were immediately distributed by airdrop; the rest are earmarked for future ecosystem incentives, integrations, and possibly future airdrops or partnerships.
- Team and Foundation: Subject to strict lock-ups and vesting to ensure long-term commitment.
- Investors: Locked per industry norms—annual lock plus gradual vesting.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance Utility: ENA is the governance token. Holders will have rights to vote on:
- Risk frameworks, collateral composition, exchange/custodian integrations
- Reserve fund management
- Yield allocation to sUSDe holders
- Strategic/technical upgrades
- Earning ENA: Besides purchase or secondary market, most ENA was initially earned through ecosystem participation (via the Shard points program). Future releases may also target users/governance participants, liquidity providers, and stakers.
- Yield and Rewards: Ethena participants can lock their USDe, stake to earn sUSDe (which accrues protocol yield), or provide liquidity, with rewards in ENA and/or sUSDe.
- Incentive Shards: Shard campaigns rewarded protocol engagement. Shard earning multipliers changed over time, with the highest boosts granted to riskier or more “sticky” actions (LP locking, Pendle LPs, direct USDe locking).
4. Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlock Schedule
- Airdrop Vesting: Top 2,000 addresses from the Shard campaign leaderboard have a six-month linear vest on half their ENA airdrop allocation.
- Core, Foundation, Investors: Tokens for these parties are subject to:
- 12 months full lock (no release)
- 25% cliff after lock period ends (i.e., 25% unlocks at month 12)
- Remainder (75%) vests monthly over subsequent 36 months.
- Liquidity, Marketing, Retrodrops: These allocations generally had shorter (or immediate) unlocks to bootstrap liquidity, partnerships, and early adoption.
Unlock Schedule Key Points
- The largest unlocks occur annually, post-cliff, and then stream gradually over three years.
- For example, unlock events in the next year (from March 2025 onward) primarily involve monthly unlocks in the 62.5M–112.5M ENA range per month, spread across categories.
- Top airdrop earners have an additional custom vesting, ensuring non-early dump of supply.
5. Implications, Nuances, and Limitations
- Staged Release: Gradual, multi-year unlocks are meant to prevent dilution shocks and align incentives for developers, investors, and the community.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial ecosystem allocation allows for continued rewards, partnership integration, and liquidity incentives, making Ethena highly agile in ongoing user acquisition.
- Governance & Value Accrual: As sUSDe/ENA holders gain control over protocol parameters, value may further accrue to ENA via revenue sharing, protocol upgrades, or meta-governance.
- Counterarguments: Early-stage projects with large future unlocks (especially to insiders/founders) face risks if growth targets aren’t met—potential for sell pressure, governance capture, or incentive misalignment.
- Actionable Insights:
- Users can maximize exposure by early participation and engagement, and by monitoring governance changes that might alter yield allocations or future airdrop criteria.
- Investors should track unlocks closely, as major events could impact price and liquidity.
6. Summary Table of Ethena Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1.5B ENA maximum; airdrop and vesting (no ICO/IFO)
|Allocation
|30% Core, 25% Investor, 15% Foundation, 25% Ecosystem/Airdrop, 5% Marketing/Liquidity
|Usage
|Governance, yield incentives, liquidity rewards
|Incentives
|Shard campaign, direct participation rewards, future ecosystem grants
|Lock-Up/Unlock
|1 yr lock + 25% cliff, then 3 yr linear vest; custom for airdrop recipients
7. References for Further Reading
- Messari Reports: “Ethena – The Goddess of Yield" (March 2024)
- Project Documentation, Airdrop/Shard Campaign terms
Conclusion
Ethena's ENA tokenomics are structured to bootstrap early growth, reward protocol and liquidity engagement, and prevent sudden dilution, with significant powers reserved for long-term stakers/governors. Its launch is emblematic of the latest DeFi “points meta,” but overlays best-practice vesting and lock-up protocols—maximizing opportunities for committed users while minimizing opportunistic extraction from insiders and speculators. The real test will be in the protocol’s ability to maintain excitement and value accrual long after the initial unlock periods and reward campaigns end.
Analysis prepared using verified data and research as of June 2025.
Tokenómica de Ethena (ENA): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Ethena (ENA) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens ENA que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens ENA que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de ENA ¡explora el precio en vivo del token ENA!
Cómo comprar ENA
¿Interesado en agregar Ethena (ENA) a tu portafolio? MEXC admite varios métodos para comprar ENA, incluidos tarjetas de crédito, transferencias bancarias y operaciones entre pares. Ya seas principiante o profesional, MEXC hace que la compra de criptomonedas sea fácil y segura.
Historial de precios de Ethena (ENA)
Analizar el historial de precios de ENA ayuda a los usuarios a comprender los movimientos pasados del mercado, los niveles clave de soporte/resistencia y los patrones de volatilidad. Ya sea que estés rastreando los máximos históricos o identificando tendencias, los datos históricos son una parte crucial de la predicción de precios y el análisis técnico.
Predicción de precios de ENA
¿Quieres saber hacia dónde podría dirigirse ENA? Nuestra página de predicción de precios de ENA combina el sentimiento del mercado, tendencias históricas e indicadores técnicos para ofrecerte una visión prospectiva.
¿Por qué deberías elegir MEXC?
MEXC es uno de los principales exchanges de criptomonedas del mundo, confiado por millones de usuarios a nivel global. Ya seas principiante o experto, MEXC es tu forma más fácil de acceder a las criptomonedas.
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.