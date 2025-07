Información de BitTorrent (BTT)

Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.

Sitio web oficial: https://bt.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.bittorrent.com/btt/btt-docs/BitTorrent_(BTT)_White_Paper_v0.8.7_Feb_2019.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TAFjULxiVgT4qWk6UZwjqwZXTSaGaqnVp4