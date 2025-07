Información de BOBO (BOBO)

Bobo Coin is a meme ERC-20 token based off of Bobo the Bear. Bobo the Bear is a meme character associated with bearish markets and is often posted on 4chan's /biz/ board. It originated in 2018 and has since gained popularity with over 40,000 mentions.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.bobothebear.io/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb90b2a35c65dbc466b04240097ca756ad2005295