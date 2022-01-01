Tokenómica de Aptos (APT)

Descubre información clave sobre Aptos (APT), incluyendo su suministro de tokens, modelo de distribución y datos de mercado en tiempo real.
Información de Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.

Sitio web oficial:
https://aptosfoundation.org
Whitepaper:
https://aptosfoundation.org/whitepaper
Explorador de bloques:
https://explorer.aptoslabs.com/

Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Aptos (APT)

Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Aptos (APT), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.

Cap. de mercado:
$ 2.90B
Suministro total:
--
Suministro circulante:
$ 644.58M
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
--
Máximo histórico:
$ 29.5
Mínimo histórico:
$ 3.086972917064586
Precio actual:
$ 4.493
Estructura detallada del token Aptos (APT)

Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens APT. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.

Aptos (APT) features a thoughtfully structured tokenomics model designed to align stakeholder incentives, foster ecosystem growth, and ensure controlled supply over a long-term horizon. The token economics encompass issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Allocation: Initial Distribution

Category Allocation (%) Locking & Vesting Details
Ecosystem 51.02% Controlled by Aptos Foundation & Labs; supports growth, development, grants, incentives. Unlocks over time, not immediately distributed.
Core Contributors 19.00% 12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then vesting over 48 months (with initial cliff and gradual monthly unlocks).
Foundation 16.50% 5M unlocked at genesis; rest vests in equal monthly increments over 10 years (120 months).
Private Investors 13.48% 12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then cliff then vesting over 48 months (with an initial larger unlock, then monthly).

Notes: - Over 20 million APT tokens were airdropped early on to bootstrap user engagement and decentralization. - Ecosystem tokens do not become immediately liquid upon unlock; they are deployed gradually for ecosystem initiatives.

Issuance Mechanism

APT's initial total supply was approximately 1 billion tokens (rapid growth in the first years due to unlocking schedules). Supply increases over time as tokens are unlocked and via: - Staking rewards: New APT is created as an inflationary reward for network validators and delegators. The annual emission rate may be adjusted via governance. - No significant token burns to date, but governance could propose deflationary mechanisms in future.

Incentive & Usage Mechanisms

APT's utility and incentive structure includes: - Staking: APT is staked to secure the network, support consensus, and earn staking rewards. Both validators and delegators participate. - Governance: Since AIP-28 (Aug 2023), both stakers and delegators (with 10+ APT) can submit/vote on protocol proposals. Governance manages network upgrades, emissions, and protocol parameter changes. - Transaction Fees: Used for network gas fees for smart contract execution and value transfers.

Other uses include: - Ecosystem development: Grants, rewards, project funding, and growth initiatives.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms

Stakeholder Lockup/Vesting Schedule Vesting Complete
Private Investors 12-month initial lockup (from Oct 2022), then: 3/48 released in months 13-18, 1/48 monthly until month 48 ~Oct 2026
Core Contributors 12-month initial lockup, then same as above ~Oct 2026
Foundation 5M unlocked at genesis, remainder unlocks evenly over next 120 months 10 years from Oct 2022 (~Oct 2032)
Ecosystem Gradual release, governed by Foundation; tailored to project needs Ongoing, with approx. 10-year schedule
  • Cliffs and linear vesting: Designed to reduce sudden supply shocks.
  • Airdrops and additional incentive programs: Distributed outside these main allocations but within ecosystem and community funds.

Upcoming and Historical Unlocks

  • Large unlocks occur periodically, with notable events in Q2 2024 ($562M, mostly to team and private investors) and Q3 2024 ($144M to the same groups), representing sizable additions to circulating supply.
  • Full vesting for investors/team scheduled for ~Oct 2026; Foundation and ecosystem extend until at least 2032.

Implications and Future Dynamics

  • Gradual release mechanics mitigate sudden dilution risk, with incentives heavily skewed toward long-term network health.
  • Majority supply (>50%) supports the ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and decentralization.
  • Staking rewards incentivize active participation, and governance is designed to be increasingly decentralized over time.
  • Major unlock events (as seen in Q2/Q3 2024) can pose short-term volatility or selling pressure but underpin ongoing project development and contributor support.
  • Transparency on distribution and regular reporting (by the Aptos Foundation and third parties like Messari) provides public accountability.

Summary Table: Core Tokenomics

Mechanism Description
Issuance Fixed initial supply, inflation via staking rewards, detailed unlock schedules
Allocation Ecosystem (51.02%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Investors (13.48%)
Usage/Incentives Staking, governance, transaction fees, airdrops, grants, ecosystem fund
Locking 1-year lockups for team/investors, linear vesting, 10-year Foundation schedule
Unlock Timing Major unlocks in early years (by Oct 2026 for some), gradual thereafter through ~2032

In sum:
Aptos employs a multi-faceted tokenomics model emphasizing gradual token release, heavy ecosystem-centric allocation, robust staking and governance incentives, and transparent communication of unlock schedules. This approach aims to fuel long-term network resilience, decentralization, and sustainable growth.

Tokenómica de Aptos (APT): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso

Entender la tokenómica de Aptos (APT) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.

Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:

Suministro total:

El número máximo de tokens APT que se han creado o se crearán jamás.

Suministro circulante:

El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.

Suministro máx.:

El límite máximo de tokens APT que pueden existir en total.

FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):

Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.

Tasa de inflación:

Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.

¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?

Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.

Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.

Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.

Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.

Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de APT ¡explora el precio en vivo del token APT!

Aviso legal

