Tokenómica de Aptos (APT)
Información de Aptos (APT)
Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Aptos (APT)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Aptos (APT), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Aptos (APT)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens APT. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Aptos (APT) features a thoughtfully structured tokenomics model designed to align stakeholder incentives, foster ecosystem growth, and ensure controlled supply over a long-term horizon. The token economics encompass issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Allocation: Initial Distribution
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking & Vesting Details
|Ecosystem
|51.02%
|Controlled by Aptos Foundation & Labs; supports growth, development, grants, incentives. Unlocks over time, not immediately distributed.
|Core Contributors
|19.00%
|12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then vesting over 48 months (with initial cliff and gradual monthly unlocks).
|Foundation
|16.50%
|5M unlocked at genesis; rest vests in equal monthly increments over 10 years (120 months).
|Private Investors
|13.48%
|12-month lockup from Oct 2022, then cliff then vesting over 48 months (with an initial larger unlock, then monthly).
Notes: - Over 20 million APT tokens were airdropped early on to bootstrap user engagement and decentralization. - Ecosystem tokens do not become immediately liquid upon unlock; they are deployed gradually for ecosystem initiatives.
Issuance Mechanism
APT's initial total supply was approximately 1 billion tokens (rapid growth in the first years due to unlocking schedules). Supply increases over time as tokens are unlocked and via: - Staking rewards: New APT is created as an inflationary reward for network validators and delegators. The annual emission rate may be adjusted via governance. - No significant token burns to date, but governance could propose deflationary mechanisms in future.
Incentive & Usage Mechanisms
APT's utility and incentive structure includes: - Staking: APT is staked to secure the network, support consensus, and earn staking rewards. Both validators and delegators participate. - Governance: Since AIP-28 (Aug 2023), both stakers and delegators (with 10+ APT) can submit/vote on protocol proposals. Governance manages network upgrades, emissions, and protocol parameter changes. - Transaction Fees: Used for network gas fees for smart contract execution and value transfers.
Other uses include: - Ecosystem development: Grants, rewards, project funding, and growth initiatives.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
|Stakeholder
|Lockup/Vesting Schedule
|Vesting Complete
|Private Investors
|12-month initial lockup (from Oct 2022), then: 3/48 released in months 13-18, 1/48 monthly until month 48
|~Oct 2026
|Core Contributors
|12-month initial lockup, then same as above
|~Oct 2026
|Foundation
|5M unlocked at genesis, remainder unlocks evenly over next 120 months
|10 years from Oct 2022 (~Oct 2032)
|Ecosystem
|Gradual release, governed by Foundation; tailored to project needs
|Ongoing, with approx. 10-year schedule
- Cliffs and linear vesting: Designed to reduce sudden supply shocks.
- Airdrops and additional incentive programs: Distributed outside these main allocations but within ecosystem and community funds.
Upcoming and Historical Unlocks
- Large unlocks occur periodically, with notable events in Q2 2024 ($562M, mostly to team and private investors) and Q3 2024 ($144M to the same groups), representing sizable additions to circulating supply.
- Full vesting for investors/team scheduled for ~Oct 2026; Foundation and ecosystem extend until at least 2032.
Implications and Future Dynamics
- Gradual release mechanics mitigate sudden dilution risk, with incentives heavily skewed toward long-term network health.
- Majority supply (>50%) supports the ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and decentralization.
- Staking rewards incentivize active participation, and governance is designed to be increasingly decentralized over time.
- Major unlock events (as seen in Q2/Q3 2024) can pose short-term volatility or selling pressure but underpin ongoing project development and contributor support.
- Transparency on distribution and regular reporting (by the Aptos Foundation and third parties like Messari) provides public accountability.
Summary Table: Core Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed initial supply, inflation via staking rewards, detailed unlock schedules
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (51.02%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Investors (13.48%)
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, governance, transaction fees, airdrops, grants, ecosystem fund
|Locking
|1-year lockups for team/investors, linear vesting, 10-year Foundation schedule
|Unlock Timing
|Major unlocks in early years (by Oct 2026 for some), gradual thereafter through ~2032
In sum:
Aptos employs a multi-faceted tokenomics model emphasizing gradual token release, heavy ecosystem-centric allocation, robust staking and governance incentives, and transparent communication of unlock schedules. This approach aims to fuel long-term network resilience, decentralization, and sustainable growth.
Tokenómica de Aptos (APT): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Aptos (APT) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens APT que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens APT que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de APT ¡explora el precio en vivo del token APT!
Aviso legal
Los datos de la tokenómica en esta página provienen de fuentes externas. MEXC no garantiza su exactitud. Realiza una investigación exhaustiva antes de invertir.