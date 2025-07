Información de Project Ailey (ALE)

Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

Sitio web oficial: https://myailey.com/ Whitepaper: https://project-ailey.gitbook.io/project-ailey Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9dCE13E71B11eb5Df66ca269bD657696587Fd4E