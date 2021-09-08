YAY

YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

NombreYAY

PuestoNo.2396

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.01%

Suministro de circulación687,746,250

Suministro máx.0

Suministro total1,000,000,000

Tasa de circulación%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico0.09812082,2021-09-08

Precio más bajo0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13

Blockchain públicaBSC

Sector

Redes sociales

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAviso de riesgos: Los datos proporcionados por cmc no deben considerarse como asesoramiento de inversión.