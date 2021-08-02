OKT

OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

NombreOKT

PuestoNo.3595

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.00%

Suministro de circulación0

Suministro máx.21,000,000

Suministro total11,547,688

Tasa de circulación0%

Fecha de emisión2021-08-02 00:00:00

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico254.77185968,2021-05-10

Precio más bajo4.255228372729651,2025-04-07

Blockchain públicaOKT

Sector

Redes sociales

