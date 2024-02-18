CROWN

CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

NombreCROWN

PuestoNo.4359

Cap. de mercado$0.00

Cap. de mercado totalmente diluida$0.00

Cuota de mercado%

Vol. de operaciones/Cap. de mercado (24 h)0.00%

Suministro de circulación0

Suministro máx.140,000,000

Suministro total140,000,000

Tasa de circulación0%

Fecha de emisión--

El precio al que el activo fue emitido por primera vez--

Máximo histórico1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18

Precio más bajo0.03347826514999711,2025-07-07

Blockchain públicaETH

