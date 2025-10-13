What is MultiBank Group (MBG)

MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, is now one of the world's largest and most regulated online financial derivatives institutions. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates 25+ offices globally and serves over 2 million clients across 100+ countries. With strong regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and a focus on financial integrity, MultiBank Group offers a secure, seamless trading experience worldwide. Today, the Group is pioneering the future of finance by leading one of the most ambitious Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization projects in the industry, centered around its first utility token: $MBG.

MultiBank Group Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MultiBank Group (MBG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MultiBank Group (MBG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MultiBank Group.

MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MultiBank Group (MBG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MBG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MultiBank Group How much is MultiBank Group (MBG) worth today? The live MBG price in USD is 1.08 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MBG to USD price? $ 1.08 . Check out The current price of MBG to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MultiBank Group? The market cap for MBG is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MBG? The circulating supply of MBG is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MBG? MBG achieved an ATH price of 1.6915943417368275 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MBG? MBG saw an ATL price of 0.36701751283509526 USD . What is the trading volume of MBG? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MBG is $ 7.93M USD . Will MBG go higher this year? MBG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MBG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

MultiBank Group (MBG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-12 07:40:07 Industry Updates Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours 10-12 05:22:00 Industry Updates Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated 10-11 21:42:43 Industry Updates Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days 10-11 14:30:00 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 27, Flash Crashes from "Greed" to "Fear" Zone in 1 Day 10-11 11:20:00 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, more than 1.51 million people globally have been liquidated, with the total liquidation amount rising to $13.512 billion 10-11 09:36:12 Industry Updates Crypto market sees another "519" situation, over $600 billion in total crypto market cap evaporates in short time

