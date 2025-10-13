The live MultiBank Group price today is 1.08 USD. Track real-time MBG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MBG price trend easily at MEXC now.The live MultiBank Group price today is 1.08 USD. Track real-time MBG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MBG price trend easily at MEXC now.

MultiBank Group Price(MBG)

$1.0802
-0.74%1D
MultiBank Group (MBG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-13 20:11:50 (UTC+8)

MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.0623
24H Low
$ 1.096
24H High

$ 1.0623
$ 1.096
$ 1.6915943417368275
$ 0.36701751283509526
+1.07%

-0.74%

-1.63%

-1.63%

MultiBank Group (MBG) real-time price is $ 1.08. Over the past 24 hours, MBG traded between a low of $ 1.0623 and a high of $ 1.096, showing active market volatility. MBG's all-time high price is $ 1.6915943417368275, while its all-time low price is $ 0.36701751283509526.

In terms of short-term performance, MBG has changed by +1.07% over the past hour, -0.74% over 24 hours, and -1.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MultiBank Group (MBG) Market Information

No.3253

--
$ 7.93M
$ 1.08B
--
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
ETH

The current Market Cap of MultiBank Group is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.93M. The circulating supply of MBG is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08B.

MultiBank Group (MBG) Price History USD

Track the price changes of MultiBank Group for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.008053-0.74%
30 Days$ -0.14-11.48%
60 Days$ -1.1607-51.81%
90 Days$ +0.98+980.00%
MultiBank Group Price Change Today

Today, MBG recorded a change of $ -0.008053 (-0.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MultiBank Group 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.14 (-11.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MultiBank Group 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MBG saw a change of $ -1.1607 (-51.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MultiBank Group 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.98 (+980.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of MultiBank Group (MBG)?

Check out the MultiBank Group Price History page now.

What is MultiBank Group (MBG)

MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, is now one of the world’s largest and most regulated online financial derivatives institutions. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates 25+ offices globally and serves over 2 million clients across 100+ countries. With strong regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and a focus on financial integrity, MultiBank Group offers a secure, seamless trading experience worldwide.

Today, the Group is pioneering the future of finance by leading one of the most ambitious Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization projects in the industry, centered around its first utility token: $MBG.

MultiBank Group is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MultiBank Group investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MBG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MultiBank Group on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MultiBank Group buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MultiBank Group Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MultiBank Group (MBG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MultiBank Group (MBG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MultiBank Group.

Check the MultiBank Group price prediction now!

MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MultiBank Group (MBG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MBG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MultiBank Group (MBG)

Looking for how to buy MultiBank Group? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MultiBank Group on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MBG to Local Currencies

MultiBank Group Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MultiBank Group, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MultiBank Group Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MultiBank Group

How much is MultiBank Group (MBG) worth today?
The live MBG price in USD is 1.08 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MBG to USD price?
The current price of MBG to USD is $ 1.08. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of MultiBank Group?
The market cap for MBG is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MBG?
The circulating supply of MBG is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MBG?
MBG achieved an ATH price of 1.6915943417368275 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MBG?
MBG saw an ATL price of 0.36701751283509526 USD.
What is the trading volume of MBG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MBG is $ 7.93M USD.
Will MBG go higher this year?
MBG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MBG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
MultiBank Group (MBG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days
10-11 14:30:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 27, Flash Crashes from "Greed" to "Fear" Zone in 1 Day
10-11 11:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, more than 1.51 million people globally have been liquidated, with the total liquidation amount rising to $13.512 billion
10-11 09:36:12Industry Updates
Crypto market sees another "519" situation, over $600 billion in total crypto market cap evaporates in short time

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

