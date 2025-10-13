MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction (USD)

Get MultiBank Group price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MBG will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of MultiBank Group % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $1.0744 $1.0744 $1.0744 -1.27% USD Actual Prediction MultiBank Group Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, MultiBank Group could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0744 in 2025. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, MultiBank Group could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.1281 in 2026. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MBG is $ 1.1845 with a 10.25% growth rate. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MBG is $ 1.2437 with a 15.76% growth rate. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MBG in 2029 is $ 1.3059 along with 21.55% growth rate. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MBG in 2030 is $ 1.3712 along with 27.63% growth rate. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of MultiBank Group could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.2336. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of MultiBank Group could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.6382. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 1.0744 0.00%

2026 $ 1.1281 5.00%

2027 $ 1.1845 10.25%

2028 $ 1.2437 15.76%

2029 $ 1.3059 21.55%

2030 $ 1.3712 27.63%

2031 $ 1.4397 34.01%

2032 $ 1.5117 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.5873 47.75%

2034 $ 1.6667 55.13%

2035 $ 1.7500 62.89%

2036 $ 1.8375 71.03%

2037 $ 1.9294 79.59%

2038 $ 2.0259 88.56%

2039 $ 2.1272 97.99%

2040 $ 2.2336 107.89% Show More Short Term MultiBank Group Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 13, 2025(Today) $ 1.0744 0.00%

October 14, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 1.0745 0.01%

October 20, 2025(This Week) $ 1.0754 0.10%

November 12, 2025(30 Days) $ 1.0788 0.41% MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MBG on October 13, 2025(Today) , is $1.0744 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 14, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MBG, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.0745 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction This Week By October 20, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MBG, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.0754 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MBG is $1.0788 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current MultiBank Group Price Statistics Current Price $ 1.0744$ 1.0744 $ 1.0744 Price Change (24H) -1.27% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 7.91M$ 7.91M $ 7.91M Volume (24H) -- The latest MBG price is $ 1.0744. It has a 24-hour change of -1.27%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.91M. Furthermore, MBG has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live MBG Price

MultiBank Group Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on MultiBank Group live price page, the current price of MultiBank Group is 1.0748USD. The circulating supply of MultiBank Group(MBG) is 0.00 MBG , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -0.016299 $ 1.096 $ 1.0623

7 Days -0.01% $ -0.020399 $ 1.0996 $ 1.05

30 Days -0.11% $ -0.143699 $ 1.2239 $ 1.0257 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, MultiBank Group has shown a price movement of $-0.016299 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, MultiBank Group was trading at a high of $1.0996 and a low of $1.05 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.01% . This recent trend showcases MBG's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, MultiBank Group has experienced a -0.11% change, reflecting approximately $-0.143699 to its value. This indicates that MBG could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete MultiBank Group price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full MBG Price History

How Does MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Prediction Module Work? The MultiBank Group Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MBG based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for MultiBank Group over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MBG, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of MultiBank Group. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MBG. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MBG to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of MultiBank Group.

Why is MBG Price Prediction Important?

MBG Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

