AURA is your personal AI agent, making it easier than ever to stay ahead in Web3. It keeps an eye on the market, recommends opportunities, and executes actions on your behalf - all based on your onchain activity and risk profile. Whether it’s finding the best lending protocols, claiming airdrops, minting NFTs, or maximizing your DeFi yield, AURA does the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. AURA’s AI agent framework can also provide personalized strategies and automation across Web3 apps and wallets, further enhancing user experience.

AURA is your personal AI agent, making it easier than ever to stay ahead in Web3. It keeps an eye on the market, recommends opportunities, and executes actions on your behalf - all based on your onchain activity and risk profile. Whether it’s finding the best lending protocols, claiming airdrops, minting NFTs, or maximizing your DeFi yield, AURA does the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. AURA’s AI agent framework can also provide personalized strategies and automation across Web3 apps and wallets, further enhancing user experience.