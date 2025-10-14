The live AdEx price today is 0.0992 USD. Track real-time ADX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ADX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AdEx price today is 0.0992 USD. Track real-time ADX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ADX price trend easily at MEXC now.

AdEx Price(ADX)

1 ADX to USD Live Price:

$0.0992
-2.36%1D
USD
AdEx (ADX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 19:40:11 (UTC+8)

AdEx (ADX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0969
24H Low
$ 0.1086
24H High

$ 0.0969
$ 0.1086
$ 3.708280086517334
$ 0.034879632974
+2.16%

-2.36%

-8.91%

-8.91%

AdEx (ADX) real-time price is $ 0.0992. Over the past 24 hours, ADX traded between a low of $ 0.0969 and a high of $ 0.1086, showing active market volatility. ADX's all-time high price is $ 3.708280086517334, while its all-time low price is $ 0.034879632974.

In terms of short-term performance, ADX has changed by +2.16% over the past hour, -2.36% over 24 hours, and -8.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AdEx (ADX) Market Information

No.993

$ 14.67M
$ 21.45K
$ 14.88M
147.90M
150,000,000
150,000,000
98.60%

ETH

The current Market Cap of AdEx is $ 14.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.45K. The circulating supply of ADX is 147.90M, with a total supply of 150000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.88M.

AdEx (ADX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AdEx for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002398-2.36%
30 Days$ -0.0309-23.76%
60 Days$ -0.047-32.15%
90 Days$ +0.0392+65.33%
AdEx Price Change Today

Today, ADX recorded a change of $ -0.002398 (-2.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AdEx 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0309 (-23.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AdEx 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ADX saw a change of $ -0.047 (-32.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AdEx 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0392 (+65.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AdEx (ADX)?

Check out the AdEx Price History page now.

What is AdEx (ADX)

AdEx is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AdEx investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ADX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AdEx on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AdEx buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AdEx Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AdEx (ADX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AdEx (ADX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AdEx.

Check the AdEx price prediction now!

AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AdEx (ADX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ADX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AdEx (ADX)

Looking for how to buy AdEx? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AdEx on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ADX to Local Currencies

AdEx Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AdEx, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AdEx Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AdEx

How much is AdEx (ADX) worth today?
The live ADX price in USD is 0.0992 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ADX to USD price?
The current price of ADX to USD is $ 0.0992. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AdEx?
The market cap for ADX is $ 14.67M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ADX?
The circulating supply of ADX is 147.90M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ADX?
ADX achieved an ATH price of 3.708280086517334 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ADX?
ADX saw an ATL price of 0.034879632974 USD.
What is the trading volume of ADX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ADX is $ 21.45K USD.
Will ADX go higher this year?
ADX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ADX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

